Turkey suspends teachers, wages ‘biggest campaign’ against Kurds

Turkey is waging the largest operation in its history against Kurdish militants and the removal of civil servants linked to them is a key part of the fight, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday, as more than 11,000 teachers were suspended.



Turkey has sacked or suspended 100,000 people following the failed July 15 coup.



The group, seen as a terrorist organization by the United States, Turkey and the European Union, has waged a three-decade insurgency that has killed 40,000 people, most of them Kurds.



The government suspended 11,500 teachers over alleged links to the PKK, an official said Thursday, after Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said during a visit to the region over the weekend that there were an estimated 14,000 teachers with links to the militants.

...