US pushes Russia on 'true' Syria deal ahead of talks

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet in Geneva Friday for high-level peace talks on Syria, with Washington warning its patience is wearing thin.



The top diplomats from the two powers, which support opposite sides in the five-year conflict, will meet in the Swiss city to push for a peace agreement, Russia said.



Washington later confirmed Kerry was leaving for face-to-face talks with Lavrov.



Fighting in the complex war continued to claim lives, with Turkish shelling over the border into Syria killing six Kurdish fighters aligned with U.S. forces Thursday.



Syrian rebels supported by Turkish and coalition airstrikes pushed further west into areas held by ISIS in northern Syria.



Government forces backed by the Russian air force have completely encircled opposition-held neighborhoods.



The opposition hopes new talks would result in an 18-month transition that would see Syria governed by an interim body made up of opposition figures, current government representatives and members of civil society, according to a 25-page blueprint.

