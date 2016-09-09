Airstrike kills top commander of former Nusra group in Syria

The top military commander of the militant group Jabhat Fateh al Sham, the former al Qaeda offshoot in Syria, was killed in an aerial raid that targeted a meeting of the group's leaders, both the group and rebel sources said Thursday.



The commander Abu Hajer al Homsi, whose alias is Abu Omar Saraqeb, was killed in a rural area of Aleppo province, they said, where the group has played an instrumental role in ongoing battles against the Syrian army troops and Iranian-backed Shi'ite militias in the gateway city of Aleppo.



One of the complications is that former Nusra operates side by side with Western-backed moderate Free Syrian Army (FSA) rebel groups in major frontlines against the Syrian army that is aided by heavy Russian air power and fighters from Iran-backed militias.

