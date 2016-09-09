S.Sudan hunts activists after UN Security Council visit

Civil society activists who met with U.N. Security Council diplomats during last week's visit to South Sudan are fleeing a government crackdown, groups said Friday.



Around a dozen activists met with the U.N. delegation when it visited South Sudan to push for peace after an outbreak of heavy fighting in the capital Juba in July that left hundreds dead.



Since then, one activist has disappeared -- suspected killed -- and at least two have fled the country while others fear for their safety.



Attacks targeting activists who met the high-level U.N. delegation is just the latest example of the disdain South Sudan government has for the international community.



On Friday, South Sudan's government denied any crackdown on civil society members.

