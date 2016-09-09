Iran hajj chief accuses Saudis of ignoring security risks

The head of Iran's Hajj Organisation accused Saudi Arabia Friday of deliberately barring Iranians from the pilgrimage and refusing to discuss security measures despite last year's deadly stampede.



Tens of thousands of Iranians who usually attend will be absent from the annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia when it starts Saturday, after talks between the increasingly bitter rivals fell apart in May.



Said Ohadi, head of Iran's Hajj Organisation, told AFP.



Ohadi said that during this year's negotiations the Saudis simply fell back on verses of the Koran stating that anyone who enters Saudi Arabia has "full security".



Ohadi said depriving the Iranian faithful of the chance to perform the hajj was "unacceptable", especially given the 15-20 year waiting list.

