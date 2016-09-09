Mosul battle plans ready, could be concluded by year-end: Kurdish leader

Military plans to retake Mosul from ISIS are ready and the northern Iraqi city might be recaptured before the end of the year, the president of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said Friday.



Mosul, a mosaic of diverse ethnic and sectarian communities, poses challenges to war-planners, including which forces will participate in the battle and how the city will be governed after.



Barzani said Shi'ite Muslim militias and a Sunni militia run by former Mosul governor Atheel al-Nujaifi, which have pledged to take part in the offensive, had not yet been given a role.



The Hashid Shaabi is an government umbrella for mostly Iranian-backed Shi'ite militias, and the Hashid Watani is made up mainly of former local police and volunteers from Mosul who have been trained by Turkey.

...