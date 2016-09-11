Egypt frees three youths held since May over mocking video

Egypt has released three youths arrested in May over an online video mocking the government, but a fourth member of the group is still in custody, their lawyer said Sunday.



The four young men from the group known as Street Children had posted a video on the internet poking fun at the devaluation of the Egyptian pound and the return of two islands to Saudi Arabia.



The group was arrested in May and remanded in custody, the latest case in a crackdown on voices critical of the authorities.



The case sparked public anger, and in June the New York-based Human Rights Watch group (HRW) urged Egypt to drop legal charges against the four.

