Syria truce to begin after bloody weekend

A ceasefire in Syria brokered by Russia and the United States is due to begin at sundown Monday, after scores of civilians were killed in a bloody weekend of strikes.



The truce, announced after marathon talks by the Russian and U.S. foreign ministers, has been billed as the best chance yet to end Syria's five-year civil war estimated to have killed more than 290,000 people.



As the clock ticked towards sunset when the ceasefire is expected to start, rebels battling the Syrian government and the political opposition were still weighing whether to abide by the agreement.



Only one rebel group, Ahrar al-Sham, had given its official reaction -- a rejection of the ceasefire deal, which the influential hardline Islamists said would only serve to strengthen the government of President Bashar Assad.



Government air raids on rebel-held parts of Aleppo killed six civilians and wounded 30 Sunday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

