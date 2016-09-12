Hajj pilgrims reach site of deadly stampede

Muslim pilgrims reached Mina Monday for the ritual stoning of the devil, the last major rite of the annual hajj and the scene of a devastating stampede last year.



The bridge is multi-story to accommodate the huge number of pilgrims -- more than 1.8 million this year.



The first comes at the start of Eid al-Adha, the feast of sacrifice, Islam's holiest, which is marked by more than 1.5 billion Muslims worldwide.



Its 64,000 pilgrims have been excluded from this year's hajj for the first time in decades after the regional rivals failed to agree on security and logistics.



The pilgrimage is one of the five pillars of Islam, which capable Muslims must perform at least once, marking the spiritual peak of their lives.

