Rival force says it has seized third Libya oil port from unity govt

A rival force seized the Libyan oil port of Zuwaytina from guards loyal to the U.N.-backed unity government early Monday in a new blow to its authority, a force spokesman said.



Forces commanded by General Khalifa Haftar, who has refused the back the unity government and supports the authority in the east, Sunday took the Al-Sidra and Ras Lanuf ports and attacked Zuwaytina to their east.



A spokesman for Haftar's forces, Colonel Mohammad Mesmari, told the press late Sunday that efforts were underway to seize the port without fighting.

