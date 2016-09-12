Abbas hits back after Netanyahu 'ethnic cleansing' claim

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas has accused Israel of "ethnic cleansing," days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a similar allegation.



Palestinians accuse Israel of ethnic cleansing during the war surrounding the creation of the Jewish state in 1948, a claim Israel denies.



In his Eid address, Abbas also reiterated he was in favour of meeting Netanyahu in Russia, with President Vladimir Putin looking to mediate between the two sides.



Netanyahu has said he is ready to meet Abbas at any time, but without preconditions.

