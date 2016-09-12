UN says airstrikes on Yemen water well reportedly kill 30

Saudi-led airstrikes on a water well in northern Yemen have reportedly killed 30 people and wounded 17, a U.N. official said Monday, making it one of the deadliest attacks since peace talks collapsed a month ago.



Yemen's official news agency SABA, which is controlled by Houthi rebels, has reported that 100 people were killed or wounded in the airstrikes. Witnesses said an initial airstrike killed 13 people, but then a number of rescuers were killed in subsequent airstrikes.



The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis and their allies since March 2015 .

