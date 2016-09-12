Israel meets Facebook officials over incitement complaints

The Israeli government and Facebook have agreed to work together to determine how to tackle incitement on the social media network, a senior Israeli Cabinet minister said Monday.



The Facebook delegation is in Israel as the government pushes ahead with legislative steps meant to force social networks to rein in content that Israel says incites violence.



It has repeatedly said that Facebook should do more to monitor and control the content, raising a host of legal and ethical issues over whether the company is responsible for material posted by its users.



Israeli security authorities currently monitor for incitement, and then complain to Facebook.



Shaked said Monday that over the past four months Israel submitted 158 requests to Facebook to remove inciting content and another 13 requests to YouTube.

...