Social media heeding most Israeli calls to delete 'incitement': minister

Facebook, Google and YouTube are complying with up to 95 percent of Israeli requests to delete content that the government says incites Palestinian violence, Israel's Justice Minister said on Monday.



Facebook declined to confirm Shaked's assertion that it complied with 95 percent of Israel's requests, but a spokeswoman said it constantly takes down offensive material and responds to requests from many countries, organisations and individuals.



Both Shaked and Facebook said they would prefer companies voluntarily remove inciting content than be prosecuted.



Shaked said that in the past year, Israel had issued 120 indictments against Palestinians and 50 against Israeli citizens -- both Jews and Arabs -- for Facebook postings that contain incitement.

