Saudi king rejects mixing hajj with politics

Saudi King Salman said Tuesday the kingdom rejected any attempt to play politics with the hajj, the annual pilgrimage which has added to tensions between Riyadh and Tehran.



For the first time in nearly three decades, Iran's 64,000 pilgrims are not attending the hajj in Saudi Arabia after the two regional rivals failed to agree on security and logistics.



Just days before this year's hajj, which began on Saturday, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei questioned Saudi Arabia's right to manage Islam's holiest sites.



Saudi Arabia had said Iranians were still welcome at the hajj if they came from another country.

