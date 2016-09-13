Italy gives details of planned Libya military hospital

Summary
Italy is to build a 50-bed military field hospital to treat injured Libyan government forces in the conflict-wracked north of the country, ministers said Tuesday.
Italy, which has offered to lead a U.N.-backed peace force into its former colony when conditions on the ground allow, has recently evacuated and treated a number of GNA-loyal fighters who suffered serious injuries during an offensive against ISIS in the city of Sirte.
Forces operating under Haftar Monday took control of a key Mediterranean oil port, after seizing two others at the weekend.
