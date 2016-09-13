Amid welcome quiet, Syria's besieged residents wait for aid

Syrian children played under quiet skies Tuesday as a fragile truce held, but their parents were waiting for much-needed food, fuel and medicine to enter the country's besieged areas.



Some 250,000 people living in the ravaged east of Aleppo have been under government siege for most of the past two months, after the Syrian army seized the key Castello Road running from Turkey into the city.



The rebel-held part of the city has also come under frequent government fire, although on Tuesday residents were savouring a day out in the sun after a rare quiet night's sleep.



No aid has entered eastern Aleppo since early July, and residents there are among hundreds of thousands of people living under sieges in Syria.



- Hope for lasting truce --



In government-held western Aleppo, which is regularly targeted by rebel rocket fire, residents enjoyed the quiet of the morning and expressed hope that the truce would last.

...