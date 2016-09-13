Aleppo council rejects Russian presence on road to be used for aid

The city council for rebel-held Aleppo Tuesday rejected any Russian deployment along a road expected to be used to deliver humanitarian aid to the city, saying that it and not the Syrian government must be the party that oversees receipt of the aid.



In a videolink briefing from Aleppo on Monday, deputy head of the Russian reconciliation center in Syria Sergei Kapitsyn said the Castello Road is currently controlled by pro-government forces, but will become a demilitarized zone for the delivery of aid.



The Syrian government said earlier on Tuesday it would reject any aid deliveries to Aleppo that are not coordinated through itself and the United Nations, particularly aid from Turkey.

