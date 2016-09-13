Somalia lifts controversial ban on Kenyan khat

Somalia Tuesday agreed to lift a week-old ban on imports of Kenyan khat after a storm of controversy from angry growers of the leafy narcotic in neighboring Kenya.



The decision was made on the margins of a historic one-day summit in the Somali capital, which was hosting a top-level African gathering for the first time in more than four decades.



The IGAD meeting in the Somali capital, which has come under repeated attack by Al-Shabab, the Al-Qaeda-aligned militant group, brought together the presidents of Kenya, Somalia and Uganda and the Ethiopian prime minister.

...