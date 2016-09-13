Clooney's S. Sudan corruption report is 'rubbish': government

A report commissioned by actor-activist George Clooney alleging massive corruption and war profiteering by leaders of South Sudan, the world's newest nation, is "completely rubbish," the government said Tuesday.



A spokesman for President Salva Kiir said the report released in Washington at a high-profile press conference headed by Clooney was "misleading" and ill-intentioned.



Clooney charged that South Sudan's warring leaders and their cronies have amassed fortunes, including foreign properties and stakes in international firms, while prosecuting a murderous conflict.



After presenting its results, Clooney and actor Don Cheadle stopped by at the White House to discuss South Sudan with President Barack Obama.



The latest bout of bloodshed erupted in December 2013 when Kiir accused former deputy Machar of plotting a coup.

...