Coalition hits Yemen factory but businessmen deny alleged war role

An Arab coalition bombed a Yemeni industrial site in the capital Sanaa Tuesday, damaging what the Saudi-led alliance called a workshop making missile parts but which businessmen said were several plants making pipes and building materials.



That strike caused a fire that destroyed half the premises and resulted in several million dollars worth of damage, said Caprari managing director Alberto Caprari.



There were no casualties in the attack on the Alsonidar site in al-Rawda district in northern Sanaa, which the Yemeni company said also destroyed a red brick factory and damaged another plant producing metal pipes.



The Saudi-led coalition has been supporting an offensive by President Abed-Rabbou Mansour Hadi's government against Iran-allied Houthis who control most of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa.

