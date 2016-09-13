Libya unity rivals seize final port in 'oil crescent': military

Forces opposed to Libya's unity government Tuesday seized a fourth oil port, completing their takeover of vital installations in the North African country's "oil crescent", a military source said.



Colonel Muftah al-Muqarief said his forces, who are loyal to controversial General Khalifa Haftar, seized the port of Brega "without any fighting," after having already taken control of Ras Lanouf, Es-Sidra and Zuwaytina since Sunday.



Libya has been in chaos since the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, with rival authorities and militia vying for control.

