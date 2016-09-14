Syria truce brings 'significant drop' in fighting

The U.N.'s Syria envoy Tuesday applauded a "significant drop" in violence through the first 24 hours of a fragile cease-fire but said security concerns meant aid convoys stayed on hold.



The truce brokered by Russia and the United States began at sundown Monday, in the latest bid to end a conflict that has killed more than 300,000 people since March 2011 .



However, the truce did not prevent heavy fighting between government forces and the extremist Jund al-Aqsa faction in Hama province of central Syria, the activist group said.



Damascus accused the opposition of a series of violations, with its ally Moscow saying Syrian government forces were fully respecting the truce but that rebels had violated it 23 times.



It was also quiet in the largely rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, where airstrikes killed 13 people only hours before the truce.



It calls for the truce to be renewed every 48 hours, and immediate humanitarian aid access, particularly to civilians living under siege.

