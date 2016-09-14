Libya frees German migrant aid workers: NGO

Two migrant aid workers from Germany who were held by Libyan coastguards have been freed, the group Sea Eye said Wednesday, adding that the circumstances of their arrest remain unclear.



Libya's navy had said the group's vessel, Speedy, had entered Libyan waters, and that the aid workers had sought to flee but stopped after warning shots were fired.



Buschheuer questioned the Libyan account.



Strife-torn Libya with its 1,770 kilometers (1,100 miles) of coastline has become a popular staging point for migrants seeking to reach Europe.

