Kerry defends Syria deal with Russia, says Obama backs plan

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry Wednesday sought to diffuse criticism of a U.S.-Russian cease-fire agreement on Syria arguing that without it violence would increase significantly with many more Syrians slaughtered or forced to flee the war-torn country.



The deal struck between Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva Friday agreed to a seven-day period of reduced violence and increased humanitarian aid deliveries.



If the truce holds, U.S. and Russian militaries would begin to coordinate airstrikes against Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, formerly the al-Qaeda-affiliated Nusra Front, and ISIS militants in an agreed area.



Kerry said the agreement had the support of U.S. President Barack Obama, with whom he met Tuesday.



Kerry said moderate opposition fighters, backed by the United States and Gulf allies, had been losing ground to Russian-backed government forces.

...