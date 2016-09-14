Aid for Syria waits on Turkish border as warring sides bicker

Two convoys of aid which crossed the Turkish border into Syria were waiting in no-man's land for permission to travel onwards towards Aleppo Wednesday, as disagreements between warring sides delayed aid deliveries on the third day of a cease-fire.



The convoys, each of around 20 trucks carrying mostly food and flour, crossed into Syria from the Turkish border town of Cilvegozu, about 40 km (25 miles) west of Aleppo, on Tuesday but made it little further than the Turkish customs post.



The U.N. estimates that well over half a million people are living under siege in Syria, whose five-year conflict has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced more than 11 million.

...