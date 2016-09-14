Turkey lashes out at US envoy over ousted mayors

Turkey Wednesday blasted the United States' top diplomat in Ankara after the American embassy expressed concern over the ousting of two dozen mayors over suspected links to Kurdish rebels.



Soylu said "the way he (the ambassador) spoke, like he was trying to provoke us ... has upset us". He said the U.S. administration should warn the ambassador.



Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also conveyed Turkey's "concerns" over the embassy statement during a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry late Tuesday, foreign ministry sources said.



Speaking in the southern city Antalya Tuesday, Cavusoglu harshly criticized the embassy's statement, saying that the U.S. ambassador was not "a governor" of Turkey.

...