Turkish airstrikes kill 16 suspected PKK militants in southeast: sources

A resident returns to his building which was damaged during security operations and clashes between Turkish security forces and Kurdish militants, in Yuksekova in the southeastern Hakkari province, Turkey, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
More than 100 PKK militants killed or wounded in clashes :Turkey military
Bomb hits military vehicle in Turkey's southeast: security sources
Turkish air strikes kill 3 PKK militants in southeast Turkey: military
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
More than 100 PKK militants killed or wounded in clashes :Turkey military
Bomb hits military vehicle in Turkey's southeast: security sources
Turkish air strikes kill 3 PKK militants in southeast Turkey: military
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE