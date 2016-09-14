Turkey slams Germany's Spiegel over 'provocative' edition

Turkey Wednesday angrily criticized leading German news magazine Der Spiegel for a special edition that called President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a dictator, saying the edition was provocative and showed a "distorted mindset".



The foreign ministry said in a statement that the issue – a special edition of the weekly devoted entirely to Erdogan's Turkey – was particularly offensive to Muslims coming during the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha.



The edition is a "new manifestation of the distorted and prejudiced mindset" targeting the predominantly Muslim country, it said, saying that the cover was "especially provocative".

...