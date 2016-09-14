Russia calls for 48-hour extension of Syria truce

Russia on Wednesday called for a 48-hour extension of the Syria truce it brokered with the United States last week.



Moscow "calls for the extension of the cessation of hostilities on all Syrian territory for 48 hours," senior Russian military officer Viktor Poznikhir said in a briefing broadcast on state television.



He added that rebels had violated the ceasefire 60 times since it came into force on Monday.



The truce that began at sundown on Monday, agreed after marathon US-Russia talks in Geneva between Lavrov and Kerry last Friday, is part of the latest bid to end a five-year conflict that has killed more than 300,000 people.

...