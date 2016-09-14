Turkish ruling party politician gunned down in restive southeast

A politician of Turkey's ruling AK party was shot dead on Wednesday in front of his house in the largely Kurdish southeast, where insurgency is rising and two dozen opposition mayors have been removed over alleged militant links.



Budak's killing comes two days after militants from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) wounded 50 people in a car bombing in the nearby city of Van close to the offices of the AK Party, founded by President Tayyip Erdogan.



More than 40,000 people have been killed since the PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkey and its NATO allies, began its insurgency in 1984 .

...