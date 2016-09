Fire from Syria hit the Israeli-held zone of the Golan Heights on Wednesday, the military said, the latest in a string of incidents ratcheting up tension between the uneasy neighbors.



On Tuesday Israeli aircraft struck Syrian army positions after stray fire from Syria's war hit the Israeli-occupied zone.



Israel has sought to avoid being drawn into Syria's complex war which is now in its sixth year, but it has attacked Syrian military targets when fire from the conflict spills over.

...