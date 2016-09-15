Committee slams Cameron’s Libya decision

Former Prime Minister David Cameron's 2011 decision to intervene militarily in Libya was misguided and helped give rise to Islamist extremism in North Africa, a key British parliamentary committee said Wednesday.



It said Britain's military action was based on "erroneous assumptions" and an "incomplete understanding" of the ramifications of removing Gadhafi and that Cameron's team should have been aware that the rebel groups Britain was backing contained "significant" numbers of Islamist extremists.



Cameron did not immediately comment on the report. He told Parliament in January that intervention had been needed to keep Gadhafi from attacking his own people.

