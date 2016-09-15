Libya govt reels after rival seizes ports

The head of Libya's U.N.-backed "unity" government called for urgent talks Wednesday after forces loyal to a rival administration seized the main eastern oil ports in defiance of world powers.



The GNA is key to U.N. efforts to restore stability to Libya and it now faces an even tougher battle to assert its authority over the rival administration in the east.



In a sign of how complex divisions in Libya have become, the National Oil Company in Tripoli said in a statement Tuesday night that it planned to resume oil exports from the ports.



The NOC, which said that it recognized the GNA, did not explain how it could export oil from ports controlled by Haftar's forces.

...