Shimon Peres in critical condition after major stroke

Former Israeli President Shimon Peres, the last of Israel's founding fathers, showed improvement Wednesday but remained in critical condition after suffering a major stroke, his doctors said.



Peres, 93, has held nearly every major office in the country, including prime minister twice and president, a mostly ceremonial post, from 2007 to 2014 .



Some situation may happen and that is why he is in intensive care," said the president of the Israeli Neurosurgical Association.



Having earlier hawkishly rejected any compromise with hostile Arab states, he said he was converted after 1977, when Egyptian President Anwar Sadat made a historic visit to Jerusalem, leading to the first Arab-Israeli peace treaty.



Born in Poland in 1923, Peres emigrated to what was British mandatory Palestine when he was 11 .

