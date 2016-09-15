Syria cease-fire deal rife with legal questions

The deal crafted by the U.S. and Russia to halt the Syrian civil war and focus efforts on rooting out extremists is rife with legal and liability questions that are fueling Pentagon skepticism about military cooperation between the two powers, senior U.S. officials said.



Another nagging question revolves around whether America could be held responsible if a Russian airstrike – approved by the U.S. as part of the military cooperation at the heart of the deal – kills civilians.



Neither U.S. nor Russian officials have released the plan, so details are sketchy. But senior U.S. officials said military and intelligence officials and other segments of the administration have serious doubts that Russia will be able to live up to its commitments in the deal, despite Moscow's long-held desire for military cooperation with the U.S.



If it does happen, however, U.S. officials said the cooperation would be a sharply limited and carefully controlled exchange of very basic targeting information that would protect U.S. intelligence gathering and tactics, and involve detailed vetting to ensure that any proposed Russian strikes would hit Daesh or Al-Qaeda-linked combatants, not the rebels fighting Syrian President Bashar Assad.



U.S. officials said the cooperation won't begin immediately after the seven days.



The U.S., he said, will not share any classified tactics with Russia.

