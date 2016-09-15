Officials outline new details of Syria cease-fire deal

The new Syria cease-fire is rich in detail on the mechanics of ending violence in Aleppo. It says little about how the United States and Russia will establish a new military partnership that is seen as key to the long-term sustainability of the deal.



Here are some details of the agreement, according to the U.S. officials.



r Government forces must withdraw personnel, heavy weapons and other arms to different points away from Castello Road.



r Opposition forces also must withdraw from the road, in many places equidistant or similar to the level of pullback by government forces.



If the Kurds retreat 457 meters, the opposition forces should do likewise.



r All Syrians should be able to leave Aleppo on Castello Road, including opposition forces with their weapons.

...