U.S. offers aid, Iraq prepares Mosul offensive

The United States said Wednesday it would give Iraq $181 million in humanitarian aid, anticipating a wave of displaced people when Iraqi forces launch a drive to recapture Mosul from Daesh (ISIS).



The additional aid brings U.S. humanitarian assistance to more than $1 billion since 2014, when a U.S.-led coalition started bombing Daesh in Iraq and neighboring Syria as well as providing training and advice to Iraq's security forces.



The aid community has said that aid appeals remain massively under-funded, leaving the country unprepared for what the U.N. has warned could be Iraq's biggest humanitarian crisis yet.



Blinken is due to visit Irbil Thursday to meet leaders of the Kurdistan Regional Government, whose peshmerga forces are expected to participate in the Mosul campaign.

