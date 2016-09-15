Kerry, Lavrov extend Syria truce 48 hours

The United States and Russia agreed that the Syrian cessation of hostilities that began Monday had largely held and should be extended for another 48 hours despite sporadic violence, the U.S. State Department said Wednesday.



The cessation of hostilities, brokered by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Friday, went into effect Monday night.



State Department spokesman Mark Toner said Kerry and Lavrov had spoken by telephone earlier Wednesday and agreed it was worth extending the truce.



Under the deal, the United States and Russia are aiming for reduced violence over seven consecutive days before they move to the next stage of coordinating military strikes against Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, formerly known as Nusra Front, and Daesh (ISIS) militants, which are not party to the truce.



Russia is preparing for the Syrian army and rebel fighters to begin a staged withdrawal from an Aleppo road expected to be used for aid deliveries Thursday, the Russian military said.



The Syrian government has said it will reject any aid deliveries to the city not coordinated through itself and the United Nations, particularly from Turkey, which has backed the rebels fighting Assad.

...