Saudi prince warns Iran against using force to pursue rivalry

A senior Saudi official, responding to Iranian criticism of Riyadh's management of the hajj pilgrimage, urged Iran to end what he called wrong attitudes towards Arabs and warned it against any use of force in its rivalry with the kingdom.



The remarks carried by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) Wednesday evening follow an escalating war of words between Shi'ite Muslim Iran and Sunni Saudi Arabia since a crush at the annual hajj pilgrimage a year ago in which hundreds of pilgrims, many of them Iranians, died.



No top Iranian leader has called for war with Saudi Arabia, something neither country wants.

...