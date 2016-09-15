Syria truce extended, but aid deliveries still on hold

A fragile truce in Syria has been extended for 48 hours under an agreement between Moscow and Washington, but there was still no sign of much-needed aid deliveries Thursday.



Earlier Moscow had called for the ceasefire to be extended, despite accusing rebels of violating the truce 60 times since it came into force.



The truce, agreed after marathon U.S.-Russia talks in Geneva last week, is part of the latest bid to end a five-year conflict that has killed more than 300,000 people.



It has produced "a significant drop in violence," according to the U.N.'s Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura, but a key plank of the deal calling for unhindered aid access, in particular to besieged areas of Syria, has yet to be implemented.



The deal calls for the demilitarisation of the Castello Road route into the city, and Russia said Syrian troops were set to begin withdrawing by 0600 GMT Thursday.



Once the joint Russian-U.S. targeting begins, however, government warplanes will be barred from areas where either Fateh al-Sham or opposition forces are present.

