Right group accuses Turkey, pro-Kurdish forces over Syria civilian deaths

Turkish airstrikes in northern Syria in late August killed 24 civilians, Human Rights Watch said Thursday, accusing Ankara of failing to properly identify the target and pro-Kurdish forces of grouping fighters together with civilians.



Activists had said at the time that the airstrikes on Aug. 24, in the early stages of Turkey's campaign in Syria, killed civilians.



HRW said that 24 civilians, including six children, were killed. Between 10 and 15 fighters deployed among the civilians were also killed, it added.

...