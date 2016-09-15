Libya's NOC lifts force majeure at eastern ports, exports to resume

Libya's National Oil Corporation is lifting force majeure at three ports seized days earlier by eastern forces, and exports will resume immediately at two of them, it said Thursday.



NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said in a statement he had accepted a handover of the ports from forces loyal to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar during a visit to Zueitina Wednesday.



Earlier this week Sanalla said production could be raised to 600,000 bpd from about 290,000 bpd within a month, and to 950,000 bpd by the end of the year, but that this would depend on the NOC receiving new funds and on the reopening of blockaded pipelines in southwest Libya.

