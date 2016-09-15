US 'not fulfilling' Syria agreement: Russian military

Russia Thursday accused Washington of failing to meet its obligations under the Syria ceasefire agreement, while criticizing U.S. officials for voicing skepticism over cooperation with Moscow.



U.S. officials have voiced skepticism that Russia will fulfill its part of the agreement struck last week between the two former Cold War adversaries after years of bad blood over Moscow's Ukraine and Syria policies.



Under the agreement, U.S. and Russia said they will establish a "Joint Implementation Center" to share targeting information for air strikes in Syria if the truce that went into effect on Monday holds for one week.

