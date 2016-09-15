UN pleads for Syria aid access after truce extended

The United Nations urged Syria's government Thursday to allow immediate aid deliveries to hunger-stricken civilians after a fragile cease-fire was extended for 48 hours by Russia and the United States.



In a sign of renewed tensions between the two powers, who back opposing sides in the conflict, key government ally Moscow accused Washington of failing to meet its obligations under the truce.



The U.N. said 20 trucks loaded with aid had crossed into a buffer zone between Turkey and Syria, voicing hope the supplies could be delivered to besieged rebel-held districts of Aleppo city Friday.



The truce, agreed after marathon U.S.-Russia talks in Geneva last week, is part of the latest bid to end a five-year conflict that has killed more than 300,000 people.



The U.N.'s Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said Thursday that the truce was holding "by and large".



Forty trucks carrying food for 80,000 people were at the Syrian-Turkish border waiting for the green light to go to Aleppo about 70 kilometers (44 miles) away, said Swanson.

...