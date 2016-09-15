UN chief slams Netanyahu over 'ethnic cleansing' remark

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon Thursday took a swipe at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying it was "unacceptable and outrageous" to claim that opposition to settlements was tantamount to ethnic cleansing.



Ban quoted Israeli data as showing that since April, there had been the highest number of construction starts in three years, confirming the Israeli push on settlements.



The council meeting was held amid reports that Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman had ordered ministry employees and military officials to boycott U.N. envoy Nickolay Mladenov over his criticism of Israel's settlement policies.



The United Nations has been struggling to find a way to re-start the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, which has been comatose since a U.S.-led diplomatic effort collapsed in April 2014

