UN commission lists rights concerns in conflict-riven South Sudan

A U.N. human rights commission said Thursday it was concerned by intimidation of civil society activists, harassment of journalists, sexual violence and other rights abuses in South Sudan.



Yasmin Sooka, who led the U.N. commission team, listed concerns that included "the diminishing space for civil society which includes intimidation and harassment of its members," adding that many activists have fled abroad.



She cited worries about media freedoms "and the continued intimidation and harassment of journalists," alongside concerns about restrictions on the U.N. mission UNMISS and aid organisations that prevent them reaching the needy.



However, both sides in what was an ethnically fueled conflict have been accused of actions that could amount to war crimes.

