Tunisian former president says authorities pressuring media

Mohamed Moncef Marzouki, President of Tunisia, waits to address an audience August 5, 2014 at the Atlantic Council on the sidelines of the US-Africa Summit in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO / Karen BLEIER
Tunisia's youngest premier since independence sworn in
Tunisian President denies any family tie with new premier
Critics cry
foul as Tunisia leader pitches relative as PM
