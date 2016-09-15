Houthis study US truce proposal for Yemen: negotiator

A U.S. official has presented a proposal for a comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen to the country's dominant Houthis at a meeting in Oman, a member of the Houthi negotiating team said Thursday.



The negotiating team member did not disclose details of the proposal.



The Houthi negotiating team has been in Oman since the collapse of United Nations-led peace talks last month, after Saudi authorities in control of Yemen's airspace refused to grant the Houthi team access to Sanaa, the Houthi source added.



Saudi authorities have now agreed to allow the negotiating team to return to Yemen in a U.N. airplane, he said.

...