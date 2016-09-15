Russia wants UN to endorse Syria deal with US

Russia wants the U.N. Security Council to adopt a resolution endorsing the deal hammered out between Moscow and Washington to halt fighting in Syria and jointly target extremist rebels, its ambassador said Thursday.



Russian Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said there were discussions at the United Nations on the proposed resolution that could be adopted on Wednesday when the Security Council holds a special meeting on Syria.



Ahead of the council meeting on Syria, there were discussions about holding a meeting of the International Syria Support Group, made up of some 20 countries backing the peace process in Syria, possibly as early as Monday.

